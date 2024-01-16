HOUSTON (KIAH) — A domestic dispute ends deadly in north Houston early Tuesday morning.

Around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Harris County Precinct 4 deputies said a caller stated her estranged husband was forcing his way into her home in the 3700 block of Woodlace Drive in Atascocita.

Deputies said the wife then shot the man after deputies and EMS arrived and found the male unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at scene by EMS.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office’s homicide and crime lab is investigating.

The Harris County District Attorney’s office is refusing charges.