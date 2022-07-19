WALKER COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — More than 1,000 acres of land are burning, and firefighters continue Tuesday morning to try and put out a blaze in Walker County.

The fire starting around 9 p.m. Monday night. Around Tuesday morning, the Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting the fire is 35% contained and 1,500 acres have been affected.

The service reports that firefighters have made progress with containing the fire and progression of the fire has slowed as it went into rough terrain.

The acreage burning lies off of FM 3478 near Nelson Creek, a mile from the Trinity River.

The Walker County Fire Department is working to put it out. No other details are available at this time.