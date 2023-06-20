HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s so hot outside that some of the animals that live in the wild by nature are suffering.

That’s what the Houston SPCA is saying while reporting a 20% increase in the number of distressed animals that people are bringing into their facility right now compared to the same time period last year.

A press release from the animal welfare group described the wildlife as emaciated and suffering from dehydration.

Among the animals that people have turned over to the Houston SPCA since Friday are a loon, a woodpecker, a yellow-crowned night-heron, and a red-shouldered hawk, and a mockingbird — the state bird of Texas.

Animal experts are providing them with fluids and other treatments.

They have some tips for you to help wildlife during the extreme heat and humidity.

First, if you have a birdbath, keep it free of debris and filled with water.

Also, leave birdseed out around your home.

Look around the trees in your neighborhood for distressed animals.

If you encounter one — and it’s safe to do so — put it in a box lined with soft rags and take it to the Houston SPCA Wildlife Center of Texas located at 7007 Old Katy Road between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

If you find a distressed animal outside of those hours, put the box containing the animal somewhere quiet in your home away from kids and pets.

More information including the Houston SPCA’s phone number if you have any questions can be found on their website.