Will Gov. Abbott Re-Open Texas?

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Texas health officials Wednesday reported more than 3,400 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, along with 135 new COVID-19 deaths.

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 also continued to fall in data state health officials released Wednesday. Last month, Abbott signaled that more restrictions could be lifted as he faces pressure from bar and restaurant owners and some GOP activists. Texas bars have been closed since June when a surge in cases, hospitalizations and deaths occurred.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott will hold a news conference today at 12pm Central. CW39 will carry it live on-air and online.

