Will “Murder Hornets” make their way to Texas? HMNS expert weighs in on the invasive species

HOUSTON- Asian Giant Hornets, nicknamed “Murder Hornets” have created quite the buzz lately as the invasive species has been found in Washington state.

You may be wondering though, ‘How big of a threat are they and will they show up in Texas?’

“They’re not 100% sure how they got here. The most likely scenario is that they came in attached to some sort of produce,” explained Nicole Temple, Vice President of Education at the Houston Museum of Natural Science.

Two Asian Giant Hornets were found in Washington state late last year. They can be about two inches long and though they aren’t typically interested in humans, they pack a powerful punch if you get stung.

“They actually have a toxic venom that causes renal failure if you get enough of it. For a regular sized adult human, it would take about twelve stings before you needed to seek hospitalization,” explained Temple.

The giant hornets are more interested in honeybees.

“They can get into a European honeybee hive and they can decimate a hive in about 90 minutes. They have these super big mandibles and they go in and rip the heads off of the worker bees and when the entire hive is dead they go back and eat the pupa,” said Temple.

Washington state entomologists are working to keep track of this invasive species, so does that mean they will ever come to the Lone Star state?

“They could come to Texas, but I don’t think we have to worry about it. I don’t think its an immediate concern. The amount of time it would take for them to come from Washington to Texas would be several years,” said Temple.

So the Asian Giant Hornets are stirring up conversation, but for now, they are not a worry for Texans to add on.