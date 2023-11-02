HOUSTON (CW39) – Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin was on the panel of judges at the Citizens for Animal Protection (CAP) dog costume contest this weekend at Memorial City Mall. Great job to Peanut! Peanut was wearing one of Carrigan’s favorite dog costumes – a SONIC SLUSHIE!

Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin and her dog, Stratus attend in full costume, too! She was Cruella Deville and Stratus, a 101 Dalmatian! This fit was a hit! Stratus was excited about the new red color he scored to make the outfit complete.

Citizens for Animal Protection is a non-profit organization, founded in 1972, which shelters, rescues and places homeless animals for adoption with loving families. CAP advocates respect and compassion for animal life and provides humane education to help prevent cruelty to animals.

CAP speaks for those who cannot speak for themselves through the following programs and services: Shelter & Care; Pet Adoption; Spaying & Neutering; Pet Care Counseling; Lost & Found Pets; Feral Cat Assistance Program; Pets for Seniors; Humane Education; and Pet Supply Shop.