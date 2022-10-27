HOUSTON (KIAH) Ensure your season is merry and bright as you stroll through 100,000 twinkling LED lights along recently reconstructed and beautified Bagby Street from Lamar to Preston.

Signature elements include giant angel wings, constellation arches, and an 80-foot light tunnel across from The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts.

For more information on City Lights Downtown Holiday Magic, please visit www.visithouston/citylights.com. Sign up for the free City Lights Pass for a chance to enter to win holiday-themed experiences every week.