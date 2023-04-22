HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County Public Health is working on ways to control mosquito-borne diseases throughout the county. Summer is the time where families typically spend lots of time outdoors. However, that’s often the time that we see an increase in mosquitos, too.

Harris County has around 56 different species. However, only a few mosquitos carry diseases that can make people sick, cause birth defects or even be fatal.

During a press conference this week, Harris County Public Health Executive Director, Barbie L. Robinson and Director for Mosquito and Vector Control Division, Maximea ‘Max’ Vigilant talked about facility services that are used to monitor and control mosquito diseases.

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, here’s a list of tips of how you can prevent mosquito bites:

Use insect repellent

Remove any standing water from rain gutters, old tires, buckets, toys and other areas where mosquitos can breed.

Drain or fill pools of water with dirt

Treat swimming pool water on a regular basis

Use insecticides

Cover gaps in walls, doors and windows to prevent mosquitos coming into your home

Cover baby carriers and beds with proper netting

Avoid clothing that will expose skin to mosquitos by wearing long-sleeved shirts, long pants and socks when in a high mosquito populated area

Use yellow outdoor lights to attract fewer mosquitos