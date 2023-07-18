HOUSTON (KIAH) — Arrests have been made after SWAT teams were called to a game room in northwest Harris County, sheriff’s deputies said.

A woman and two others have been taken into custody at a business at 7303 Breen Dr., according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office’s Violent Persons Unit, who were tracking the woman, who they say has six open warrants, three of them felonies.

A SWAT team entered the business around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning and found the woman in a game room armed with a pistol.

She initially refused arrest, assuming it a bounty, deputies said. But when she realized it was a task force operation, she and two others left peacefully. No one was injured.

The names of the suspects and the charges they are facing have yet to be released.