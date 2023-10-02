MAGNOLIA, Texas (KIAH) — A California woman is accused of burning down a lake house in southwest Montgomery County early Sunday morning.

Sarah Archie, 30, is charged with arson by the Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Magnolia firefighters were dispatched to a home on the 28000 block of Nichols Sawmill just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Firefighters had to remove a chain and lock that was blocking the residence. Also, trees were over the driveway, causing no clearance for the fire trucks to park.

When firefighters tried to enter the 6,800-square-foot home, they retreated as the roof collapsed. They then had to call firefighters from other areas, such as Spring, Conroe and Tomball to help put down the blaze. It took them two hours to put out the fire.

Our news partners spoke to the property owner who was renting out the home, and he told us he doesn’t know anything about the suspect.

The owner also said the person renting the home was out of town at the time.