HOUSTON (CW39) — A woman who was charged with murdering a man back in March has been returned to Harris County from Georgia, police said.

Alma Nely Rico, 26, was returned this week after being arrested in Rockdale County, Georgia in June. She is charged with murder and tampering with evidence in an incident on March 9 at the 6300 block of West Bellfort Street in southwest Houston.

Houston police said they believe Rico is responsible for the shooting death of Cristino Resendiz Garcia, 23, who was found by officers with gunshot wounds on the second floor of a landing of a building of the apartment complex. He later died at an area hospital.

Police said that Rico, who they later identified as the suspect, fled the scene in a blue BMW 325i.