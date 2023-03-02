Ieshia Brown (Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office)

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The mother of a 4-year-old child has been arrested after law enforcement found her child wandering the streets in Spring.

A neighbor called for help after seeing the child walking around in the 19000 block of Enchanted Oaks Drive after 6 p.m. Wednesday evening, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said.

The child was found by constable deputies in the middle of the road crying and wearing only a t-shirt and underwear. They located the child’s home where there was also a 1-year-old child, but no adult.

Deputies say there was no food in the home, and the conditions were concerning.

While on scene, the mother, Ieshia Brown, arrived and claimed she left her two children alone for approximately 10 minutes to run errands.

The children are in Child Protective Services custody.

Brown, 30, was arrested and charged with two counts of child abandonment. Her bond was set at $20,000, Constable Mark Herman said.