HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police charged a woman late Wednesday with the murder of a teenager outside the Galleria over the weekend.

Kaysone Blossom is in jail this morning. Police say the 37-year-old robbed Kayla Stevenson who was on her walk to work, then stabbed her to death.

The incident happened at 5100 West Alabama Street, near a Galleria parking garage this past Saturday around 11 a.m.

Police said witnesses described the suspect as an Asian female, 25 to 35 years old, wearing black clothing and riding a blue “cruiser style” bicycle.



Further investigation and tips from members of the community identified Blossom as the suspect in this incident, police said.



HPD SWAT team officers arrested Blossom without incident at her residence in the 10200 block of Beechnut Street on Wednesday. She was subsequently charged with capital murder and booked into the Harris County Jail.

Kayla Stevenson’s mother said that the 17-year-old was walking to work at the mall, when the robber tried to steal her pink Juicy Couture bag.

They struggled over it, and Stevenson was stabbed several times.

Her mother said her daughter was a new mom to a 6-month-old baby girl and was working to save up money to buy a car.