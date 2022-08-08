HOUSTON (CW39) — A woman was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after she hit a tree while her 10-year-old daughter was in the car, officials said.

Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said they responded to a call around 11 p.m. Friday night of a car hitting a tree near the 21600 block of Fairfield Park Drive.

When deputies arrived, they said they found the driver, later identified as Shaun Chisholm, allegedly displaying multiple signs of intoxication. Deputies found the 10-year-old in the car, who was a passenger in the car when it collided into the tree.

The girl was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

Chisholm, 41, was then administered field sobriety tests by deputies, which determined she was intoxicated, authorities said.

“Shaun Chisholm was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger,” Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said. “Her bond was set at $2,500.”