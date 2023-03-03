HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman was arrested after a 6-year-old was shot multiple times in Spring on Thursday night.

The shooting happened in northeast Harris County on the 6100 block of Cypresswood Green Drive.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies said it all began with a group of girls who were fighting.

The girls then met up at a house to continue fighting when a woman came outside firing shots into the air.

As the group tried to get away, she shot rounds into their car, hitting the 6-year-old boy in the thigh and arm. He was treated at a hospital and is expected to be okay.

The suspect, whose name has yet to be released, is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.