HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is fighting for his life after he was shot at an apartment complex in north Harris County.

It happened just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday evening on the 14400 block of Ella Boulevard near Kuykendahl Road.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that the suspect, Daysie Parker-Jones, was arrested for aggravated assault and felony deadly conduct.

Daysie Parker-Jones (11-1-2000) has been arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault and Felony Deadly Conduct. Daysie allegedly shot her father, Ronald Parker (48) multiple times. Shooting happened in front of her 12-yr-old daughter.

Gonzalez said Parker-Jones, 23, allegedly shot her father, 48-year-old Ronald Parker, multiple times. The shooting happened in front of her 12-year-old daughter.

The father is in critical but stable condition, Gonzalez said.