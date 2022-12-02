HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman has been arrested and a man is still on the loose for an attempted robbery of an Uber driver that turned into a shooting.

According to police, 28-year-old Mariah Williams was arrested on Thursday for her alleged role in the incident.

Police said Williams and 19-year-old Manny Diaz-Massa were trying to rob an Uber driver at a convenience store parking lot at the 2800 block of Quitman Street around 11:45 p.m.

They attempted to take the driver’s car keys and phone, but he refused, which led the robbers to shoot him in the leg.

Diaz-Massa and Williams were identified as the suspects during an investigation. Both have been charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. Diaz-Massa is also wanted for assault of a pregnant person.

Anyone with information on Diaz-Massa’s whereabouts or on this case is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers of Houston by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.crime-stoppers.org.