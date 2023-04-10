HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman who was charged with manslaughter after a deadly shooting at funeral home in north Houston Saturday morning is due in court on Monday.

Queen Jackson, 67, is accused of shooting a man after a fight broke out during a memorial service at McDuffie’s Mortuary on 115 West Hamilton Street.

Around 11 a.m. is when the fight between family members began at the funeral home.

Jackson says she tried to stop the fight by firing her gun into the air, but when it didn’t fire, she lowered her hand.

That’s when the gun went off, killing a 22-year-old.

The services were cancelled, and Jackson was taken into custody. Her bond is set at $30,000.