HOUSTON (KIAH) — There is an update on the man killed while on a first date in Montrose last week.

The 32-year-old driver accused of hitting and killing the young man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter.

According to court documents, Kristina Chambers’ blood alcohol content level was four times the legal limit when she hit Joseph McMullin, 33.

The crash happened on Wednesday, April 19 at about 2:30 a.m. at the 1200 block of Westheimer Road near Waugh Street, in front of a Voodoo Doughnuts store.

Chambers drove her blue Porsche 911 Carrera at a high rate of speed when she struck a curb, causing the car to leave the road and hit McMullin on the sidewalk, police said. The car then hit a pole in a nearby parking lot.

Police said Chambers may have been going around 100 miles an hour before the crash.

Chambers was released from the hospital after suffering minor injuries. She was then booked into the Harris County Jail on Monday.