HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is being investigated for suspicion of DWI after crashing through an H&R Block storefront in northwest Houston.

It happened around 11 p.m. Thursday night when police found her dark-colored sedan crashed through the front of the store on 9474 Hammerly Road.

Police said the woman was evaluated at the scene and later detained under suspicion of DWI. The store was not open at the time and no one was hurt.