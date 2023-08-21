HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is in critical condition after a crash overnight Monday morning in Cypress.

The accident happened around midnight Sunday night near Barker Cypress Road and Jarvis Road.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said a woman and a 10-year-old in a white SUV were traveling northbound and a black Kia sedan was heading west on Jarvis. They both entered the intersection when the white SUV t-boned the black Kia sedan.

The Kia driver is in critical condition.

Meanwhile, deputies said the woman driving the SUV showed signs of intoxication.

Both the child and woman are stable condition.