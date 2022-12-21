HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is in critical condition Wednesday morning after a hit-and-run crash in northwest Houston.

It happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday night near a bus stop at the 6500 block of 43rd Street near 290.

Houston police say a woman had just gotten off a METRO bus and was crossing the street when she was hit by a sedan. The driver did not stop and kept going.

The woman was transported by ambulance with serious injuries.

Police believe the suspected vehicle is a black four-door sedan. Police also say they do have surveillance video of the crash.