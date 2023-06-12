HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is dead after her boyfriend shot and killed her at an apartment complex in west Houston.

The incident happened around 7:50 p.m. Sunday night at an apartment complex at 11655 Briar Forest Drive.

Police said arriving officers located a woman with multiple gunshot wounds who later was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary information from police allegedly shows the boyfriend shot his girlfriend in front of family members inside their apartment, including a 9-year-old daughter.

The man is in custody and is not cooperating with police.

The investigation is ongoing.