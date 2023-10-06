HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is dead Friday morning after her car hit into a wrecker that was pulling a SUV out of a ditch on the North Freeway at Cypress Station.

The accident happened after 2 a.m. Friday morning near the southbound I-45 feeder road and Cypress Station.

Crews from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office arrived to find the SUV stuck in the mud in the median between the main lane and the service road of southbound I-45. A wrecker was trying to pull the vehicle out of the mud when a car going southbound on the service road hit the truck and the SUV at a high rate of speed.

All southbound traffic was closed and didn’t reopen until the crash investigation is complete.