BAYTOWN, Texas (KIAH) — A man has been detained for questioning after a woman believed to be his girlfriend died after repeatedly ramming her car into his in east Harris County.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office believe the 21-year-old woman wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time as she rammed her car into her alleged boyfriend’s car at the 1900 block of Ellis School Road around 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

She was pronounced dead at the scene after she was ejected from the front window and her car rolled into a ditch.

Deputies believe this may have been a result of an argument the two were having prior to the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.