KATY, Texas (CW39) — A mother in Katy is dead this morning after her husband and children found her in the family pool unresponsive.

It happened Thursday night shortly after 8 p.m. at the woman’s home on the 22000 block of Roberts Run Lane.

Paramedics and deputies with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene and tried to revive the woman with CPR, but were not successful.

The woman is believed to be in her 30’s or 40’s. She was found by her family, including her two children, authorities said.

The family called for help from neighbors, who provided CPR until emergency crews arrived.

The FBCSO is investigating, but their preliminary outlook is that this was a tragic accident.