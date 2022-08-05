HOUSTON (CW39) – A woman is dead after a being involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Friday morning in north Harris County, officials said.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were called to 10121 Veterans Memorial Parkway around 2:30 a.m. and discovered that a woman, who remains unidentified, was walking northbound on the inside lane of Veterans Memorial when an unknown vehicle hit her.

Investigators said that the victim landed in the southbound lanes, and that the vehicle did not stop and rendered aid to her. Paramedics declared the woman dead at the scene.

Another unrelated crash happened in the southbound lanes, causing serious injuries.

Both incidents caused both directions of Veterans Memorial to be closed from Fallbrook Drive and Wilshire Park Drive for almost an hour.