HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating the circumstances of a woman’s death after she was found dead in a bathtub at motel in west Houston.

According to a friend who was staying with her in a room at the Extended Stay America at 15385 Katy Freeway, they went to take a nap when their friend went to take a bath.

But when the friend woke up, she was still in the bathroom. That’s when he forced himself into the bathroom and discovered her lifeless body submerges in the tub, police said.

Police were called to the hotel around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Officers took the friend into custody, but no charges have been filed.

HPD is investigating to determine if the story provided by the friend coincides with the evidence at scene.