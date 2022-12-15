HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman and her ex-boyfriend are dead after an apparent murder-suicide at an apartment in west Houston.

The tragic situation happened early Thursday morning, when police were called to the 3900 block of Woodchase Drive around 2:15 a.m.

Houston police say the woman, believed to be in her 30s, was living with her uncle.

Her ex-boyfriend called the uncle asking to meet him at the front gate of the apartment complex to give him money. While the uncle went to meet him, the ex-boyfriend snuck into the apartment, police said.

The uncle later returned to the apartment and discovered his niece and her ex-boyfriend shot to death.

Police learned the couple had recently broken up.

HPD homicide units are investigating the incident.