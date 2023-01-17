HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is dead Tuesday morning after she was hit by a Houston police patrol car.

It happened along the Southwest Freeway feeder road near Wilcrest Drive just after midnight.

Authorities say the HPD unit with two officers was on its way to a double shooting. The patrol car was responding in Code 2, meaning that it did not have its lights and sirens on.

At that time, a Hispanic woman in her 40s stepped off the curb and into the roadway and was hit by the patrol car. Paramedics responded to provide care, but the woman was later pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured in the crash.