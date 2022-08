HOUSTON (CW39) — A woman is dead after a shooting in west Harris County early Wednesday morning.

There are limited details about her death, but according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the woman was found dead at the scene around 2 a.m. near Rio Bonito Road and Howell Sugar Land Road.

Gonzalez also said a man was transported via Life Flight with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators are on the scene and we will continue to keep you update on this story.