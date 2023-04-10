HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is dead this morning after she was shot multiple times at an apartment complex near Spring Branch East.

Houston police were called to the scene around 8:40 p.m. Sunday night at Afton Street and Westview Drive.

Family members found the woman, who is in her 30s, dead. Police said it looked like there was some type of forced entry.

According to preliminary information, neighbors reported hearing gunshots around 8 or 9 a.m. in the morning, 12 hours prior to finding the victim.

Family could not reach the victim and came over, finding her body.

Her vehicle was not on the premises.