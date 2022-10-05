HOUSTON (KIAH) — A 25-year-old woman is dead in a wreck in west Houston early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 3:25 a.m. on the 9500 block of Richmond Avenue at the intersection of Tanglewild Street.

Police say that woman’s car, a black Hyundai Elantra, was going westbound on Richmond when it suddenly went off the road and then hit a curb, hit two signs and two poles, killing her. She was the only person in the car.

One of the poles was completely removed from the ground. The impact of the car hitting the second pole was what killed her, police said.

Police said it is unclear what caused the driver to crash and its investigation into the crash is continuing.