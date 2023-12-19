HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are looking for the person responsible for shooting a woman in the face on Monday night.

Around 11:30 p.m. Monday, police along with Houston firefighters, found two women inside a white pickup truck at the 6300 block of Thrush Drive.

A 20-year-old woman was shot in the face, police said, while the other was uninjured. The injured woman was taken to a nearby trauma center in stable condition.

Authorities say the women had been shopping when one woman was dropping off her passenger, a dark colored vehicle pulled up and the suspects approached the truck.

The windows were shot out and one woman was hit in the face.

At this time, police don’t know if this was an attempted robbery, road rage or mistaken identity, but an investigation is ongoing.