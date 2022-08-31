HOUSTON (CW39) — A woman is recovering from a gunshot wound Wednesday morning after police say a gunman drove-by her apartment and opened fire.

It happened shortly before two this morning in west Houston at the 5800 block of Dashwood Drive near Renwick Drive.

Houston police say the woman was asleep downstairs when she was hit in the shoulder by a rifle round. She was transported to the hospital and is now in stable condition. She is expected to survive.

A man was in the upstairs part of the apartment during the shooting, but he wasn’t hit, police said.

Officers found several rifle casings in the parking lot. A motive at this time is unknown and an investigation is underway.