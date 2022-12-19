HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is in critical condition after she was shot in the head Sunday night outside a bar in the Montrose area of Houston.

Houston police say the victim and a man were seen arguing inside the bar named Lola’s Depot at 2327 Grant Street, but they left.

Moments later, gunshots were heard outside and a witness found the woman lying on the roadway asking for help.

Police are searching for the man who may have shot the woman. He’s described as a Black man wearing a black and white poncho with a nose ring.