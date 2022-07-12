Authorities are working to identify one of the cars that struck Alexander “AJ” Jennings, 22, on Tuesday morning. (Getty Images)

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is in critical condition after being stabbed by her ex-boyfriend in a knifing attack early Tuesday morning in southwest Houston.

Police said that officers were called to a residence in the 9100 block of Fondren Road and learned that the victim’s ex-boyfriend arrived at the location and kicked the door in and started stabbing the victim.

The victim’s sister tried to stop the attack and she was also cut, but it was not a serious injury, and she was treated at the scene and not taken to the hospital.

The victim’s brother-in-law then arrived and hit the suspect in the head with a baseball bat to stop the attack, police said.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and into police custody.

A small child, who is only a few weeks old, was in the residence, but was unharmed.

Police said that the investigation is continuing.