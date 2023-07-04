HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is recovering after a terrifying road rage shooting in the Alief area of west Houston left her injured.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said someone fired their gun at the woman and her husband at the intersection of Bellaire Boulevard and Addicks Clodine Road late Monday night around 11:15 p.m.

According to reports, the type of glass in their car delayed the bullet before it grazed the woman’s head. She was treated at the scene by Community Fire Department officials.

The terrified couple called for help right away and gave a description of the car to deputies before being taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

It’s not known what sparked the incident, but now deputies are on the hunt for a suspect.