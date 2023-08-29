HOUSTON (KIAH) — A 16-year-old girl watched as her mother allegedly shot her father, in a shooting that also left her brother injured in the Cypress area.

Taifiah Talese Jones-Ford, 49, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault for shooting her husband, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. The husband was shot, and their son was also hit after he took the gun from her and the son attacked him, resulting in the gun discharging and hitting the son, Gonzalez said.

Both men survived their injuries and are in fair condition.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies were called to an incident at the 10700 block of Shady Canyon Drive for a disturbance between a husband and wife.

Jones-Ford is currently in the Harris County Jail.