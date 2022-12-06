HOUSTON (KIAH) — A 25-year-old woman is dead Tuesday morning after being struck by an SUV in Channelview.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday night on the 2000 block of Dell Dale Street.

Investigators say the woman walked in front of a Dodge Journey traveling on Dell Dale near Wallisville Road.

After being hit, the woman received CPR by the driver. She was later taken to the hospital, where she died.

Harris County deputies say the woman was not using a cross walk.

The driver cooperated with deputies and showed no signs of intoxication, deputies said.