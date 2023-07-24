HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is dead, and a newborn baby was injured in a deadly exchange involving an ex-boyfriend in northwest Houston.

Police said the woman was attempting to drop off their 2-year-old son while also bringing her current boyfriend and their 16-day-old baby to a home at the 1500 block of Ojemon Road a little before 10 p.m. Sunday night accompanied by her now boyfriend.

An argument started and the ex-boyfriend pulled out a gun and shot the woman, killing her instantly. The baby was injured by broken glass, police said.

HPD investigators found who they believe was the shooter and ex-boyfriend dead about a block away from the scene. Now investigators are working to piece together how the suspect lost his life.