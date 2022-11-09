HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is dead after her estranged ex-boyfriend shot her, then turned the gun on himself at an apartment in northeast Houston.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night in an apartment on 225 Assay Street, in between North Sam Houston Parkway and West Lake Houston Parkway, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim’s daughter and current boyfriend were trying to reach the woman during the day but did not hear from her.

They went to the apartment and found the woman and ex-boyfriend dead from gunshot wounds.

Deputies say that there was a history of domestic violence between the woman and the ex-boyfriend.