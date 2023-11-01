HOUSTON (KIAH) — A murder-suicide is suspected in Katy late Tuesday night after a woman is killed, and another one injured by a man who was later found dead.

The incident started at 11 p.m. on the 3100 block of Upland Spring Trace Road.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said the 35-year-old victim was getting home from work when she was shot and killed outside her home by her estranged husband.

The brutal attack continues when the husband then forced his way inside the home and stabbed a 25-year-old woman. She was taken to the hospital and has been released.

The man then left the house and was later found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Deputies tell us there were three children in the home during the deadly violence.