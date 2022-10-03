THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KIAH) — A woman is dead after an auto-pedestrian crash in The Woodlands on Sunday night.

Police say the victim was hit by a car as she was crossing the street to get to her apartment.

The Incident happened at 8:15 p.m. on FM 2978. Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies said the victim was leaving her job at Gringo’s Mexican Restaurant and was hit by a Ford Fusion going northbound on FM 2978.

Magnolia firefighters and paramedics performed life-saving measures on the victim, but she died at the scene.

The female driver remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment. There is no word on any possible charges.

The investigation is ongoing.