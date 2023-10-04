HOUSTON (KIAH) — A 21-year-old woman has died after a car crash that caused the vehicle to catch on fire in southwest Houston.

Around 10:45 p.m., officers said they saw a red Chevrolet Camaro on fire at 11544 South Gessner Road, in front of Welch Middle School.

When officers approached the Camaro, a man was outside trying to pull the woman out of the car.

Authorities tried to put out the fire, but fireworks inside the trunk began to detonate and everyone had to evacuate.

When firefighters arrived, it was too late to rescue the woman. The man was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

Authorities are now trying to understand what caused the crash and if the driver was impaired.