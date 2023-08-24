HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is dead following an early morning crash on the North Freeway south of the 610 Loop.

Police say a 34-year-old woman driving a Toyota Camry in the northbound lane was speeding and rear-ended a pickup truck around 1:15 a.m. Thursday morning.

After hitting the truck, police said the Camry then hit the barrier. The impact of the crash killed the woman, police said.

The truck, a Ford F350, had five people onboard and was caring construction equipment. The driver and passenger in the pickup were taken to the hospital.

The other three people who were riding in the bed of the pickup were sitting on top of the equipment. They were not injured, police said.