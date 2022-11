All of the sickened individuals were said to be in stable condition, reports indicate. (Getty Images)

HOUSTON (KIAH) — One woman is dead after she was hit by gunfire during a shooting in Houston Saturday evening.

Preliminary information from the scene showed a group of people outside of Modern Food Store at the intersection of Northborough and Rushcreek Drives just before 8:30 p.m.

At some point, a shooting happened, and a woman was hit by gunfire. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Houston police are still investigating the shooting. No other information is available at this time.