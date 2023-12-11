HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police were also busy on the scene of a road rage incident early Sunday morning in downtown Houston.

Police said that around 1 a.m. Sunday morning on the I-45 Pierce Elevated at Louisiana Street, a shooting took place.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a female dead from a gunshot wound.

Authorities said the female driver apparently cut off someone in a black four-door sedan and that driver opened fire on her car.

The suspect’s vehicle then fled the scene.

A man was also shot and taken to the hospital for further evaluation.