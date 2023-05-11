HOUSTON (KIAH) – A Honduran citizen who illegally lived here in Houston admitted to authorities in an FBI investigation that she, along with coconspirators sold thousands of fraudulent Texas issued temporary buyer tags.

Leidy Areli Hernandez Lopez, 41, pled guilty to conspiring with others living in south Texas and elsewhere to buying and selling the tags for illegitimate car purchases, some even pass the state of Texas. Prosectors said Lopez and her team bought the fake tags off of the internet, sold them for a profit, then split the money.

As part of her plea, Lopez acknowledged that she and her co-conspirators exchanged emails to send and deliver the tags to purchasers all around the country including New York and Washington D.C. She also admits that they submitted falsified information to the Texas DMV in order to get a fake car dealership license to print and sell the false state issued buyer tags.

Prosecutors said all involved in the scheme would transfer and split money through CashApp and Zelle.

A U.S. District Judge accepted Lopez’ guilty plea and issued her a date in October for sentencing. At this time, Lopez faces up to five years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 fine. She will remain in on jail on bond until the hearing.

Her accomplice, Emmanuel Padilla Reyes, also known as Christian Hernandez Bonilla or Noel Rivera, is still at large and fugitive. The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information on his whereabouts. Those with information is encouraged to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.