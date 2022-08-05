HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — A woman is in custody after allegedly pointing a gun in a road rage incident.

Authorities said that on August 4, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 8900 block of the North Sam Houston Parkway West in reference to a Road Rage incident where the suspect allegedly struck the victim’s vehicle and then allegedly pointed a firearm.

The victim provided a description of the vehicle and the female suspect and deputies were able to quickly locate them. The suspect was detained and identified as Tayshee Jackson. The firearm was recovered from inside her vehicle.

Tayshee Jackson was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Her bond and court information have not been set at this time. Constable Mark Herman